City teen planning 9/11 memorial

A Lawton teen is finalizing plans to create a memorial to 9/11 in Elmer Thomas Park.

Teresa Leday-Mauney is a senior balancing her plans to graduate with her Lawton High School class later this week against her plans to create the 9/11 tribute which will highlight the seven Oklahomans who died Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists crashed jetliners into the Pentagon and the World Trade Center. The seven — three died in the Pentagon, four at the World Trade Center — included another young woman with Lawton ties, U.S. Army Spec. Chin Sun Pak “Sunny” Wells, a 1995 graduate of Eisenhower High School who was assigned to the Pentagon.

Leday-Mauney said the project has special meaning, beyond honoring the victims of 9/11 and the Oklahoma roots that some had.

She is the daughter of two Army veterans, and, as a Senior Scout in Troop 224 of the Girls Scouts of Southwest Oklahoma, she is planning a project to help earn her Gold Award. The award, the highest in Girl Scouting and the equivalent of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouting, requires a special project and Leday-Mauney said the 9/11 tribute is one that is close to her heart because such monuments help heal the nation’s wounds.

And, she thinks it is important for Lawton to have a monument that honors the Oklahoma victims.

Leday-Mauney already has preliminary designs for her monument, and she took those designs to the members of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) to get their approval for placement among the other military-themed memorials near Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park. She’s already started her fund-raising campaign, and LETA Chairman Jay Burk said the group will be happy to help the young woman meet her goal.