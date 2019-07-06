City to start digital complaint line

City of Lawton officials are ready to take their first step toward what City Manager Michael Cleghorn calls a virtual city hall.

The city’s Information Technology (IT) Department and the Geographic Information System (GIS) division are ready to launch iHelp Lawton, a portal to be available beginning Monday through the City of Lawton website (lawtonok.gov) and one that will allow residents to report problems/issues with roads and blight. In other words, the city staff is making it easier for residents to report potholes and tall grass/weeds, with the click of a button.

Cleghorn, who has made the concept of a virtual city hall (one that offers almost all services online) one of his centerpiece goals, called iHelp Lawton the first step.

GIS Supervisor Mike Jones said iHelp Lawton looks at common citizen complaints and “takes it to the next step” by allowing residents to submit a complaint online, rather than spending time on the phone tracking down the right department.