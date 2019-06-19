City staff to increase in new budget year

One of the biggest changes in the City of Lawton’s 2019-2020 budget centers around personnel.

Specifically, 19 new positions are being added, while 12 other positions are being reclassified, a one-time division will gain departmental status (meaning a designated director rather than supervisor) and step increases are being awarded to qualified employees for the second year in a row.

The new public safety facility under construction on Railroad Street, just south of East Gore Boulevard, is the major factor in the new employees. Thirteen of the 19 new positions are associated with that building, and 11 of those 13 will be working in the municipal jail (two others are for the building at large: a groundskeeper and a building maintenance worker).

Nine new correctional officers are being added to meet state mandated staffing levels for the new 100-bed municipal jail. While the new jail will be larger than the 70-bed existing jail inside Lawton Police Department, that existing jail holds “grandfather” protection, meaning it doesn’t have to meet all state-mandated requirements. That grandfather protection will be lost with the new jail, police officials say, meaning the new facility will have 20 correctional officers when it opens sometime after January, rather than the nine now working.