City seeking applicants for Youth Council

Lawton teens have until May 15 to submit applications for the Lawton Youth Council.

The concept was approved earlier this month by the Lawton City Council as an initiative that will give high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to learn about government.

The program is designed to use mock council meetings and other techniques to learn about the inner workings of local government by learning about its roles, responsibilities and duties. Although the initiative was created by the City of Lawton, it will partner wither entities, such as Comanche County Emergency Management and Fort Sill, to give a broad-based view of government.

The program is expected to take two students from each high school in the city, two home schooled students, one student from Gateway Academy and one from Fort Sill. Students must live in a Lawton City Council ward to participate.