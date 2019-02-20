City police capture accused killers

A pair of teens wanted for murder were arrested Monday night by Lawton police due to officers doing their job and the extra ingredient of “pure chance.”

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation announced that Malcolm Jackson, a.k.a. “Highlife,” and 16-year-old Dmillion Williams, a.k.a. “NinePoint” were arrested by LPD officers searching for armed robbery suspects. Instead, they encountered the brothers. Following a short foot pursuit, the pair were taken into custody.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD’s information officer, chalked the arrest up to Sgt. Marcus Rucker and Officer Xavier Evans “just doing their job.”

“They were check a business overnight, just to make sure nobody was trying to break into it,” he said, “and they ran across two people walking. ... They stopped to get out and talk to them and they just ran. ... It was pretty much a chance encounter.”

Williams, a juvenile, is being held at the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center. Jackson has been transferred to the Grady County Jail.

The pair are charged in Grady County District Court for the Jan. 29 death of Arnold Adams III, 18, in Chickasha. Adams’ body was found in Chickasha in a field behind the Dairy Queen, 20 W Choctaw. Williams and Jackson had been on the run since then and, according to law enforcement alerts, were considered to be “armed and considered dangerous.”