City leaders remember former Mayor Ted Marley

A man who served as Fort Sill’s link to Lawton, before transitioning to Lawton’s link to Fort Sill, has died.

Former Lawton Mayor John T. “Ted” Marley, 92, died Saturday. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Interment will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill. After the cemetery, there will be a reception from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sheridan Room at the Patriot Club.

Marley, a colonel who retired at Fort Sill then made the community his home, served as mayor of Lawton from 1991 to 1998, going into his first term in May 1991.

Marley wasn’t unfamiliar with Lawton, but much of that familiarity with municipal government came from his stint in the U.S. Army. When he retired in 1979, Marley was deputy installation commander, a position that was the forerunner of today’s Fort Sill garrison commander. His primary mission in that job was to coordinate the post’s primary response to the City of Lawton.

After his retirement, he and his wife Jan elected to make Lawton their permanent home. Marley served as vice president of Fort Sill National Bank from 1979 until his retirement in 1989, while also serving in numerous civic organizations (something he continued after leaving the mayor’s office).

He also influenced people to follow him into public service, said former Lawton Mayor John Purcell, a friend of Marley’s for more than 50 years. Purcell said Marley was his battalion commander at Fort Sill: Marley was the deputy chief of staff and Purcell was the resources management officer for the Field Artillery School.