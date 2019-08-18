City IT system to get upgrades

Body and in-car cameras being planned for Lawton Police Department are part of an overall technology plan that City of Lawton administrators have been drafting to upgrade a badly outdated information technology system, city officials said.

A review of City of Lawton technical infrastructure, conducted earlier this year after voters approved a funding mechanism in January, outlined a variety of problems that the city should address. Gwendolyn Spencer, the city’s director of information technology, said while a broad-based review was conducted of all city departments, the top priorities seem to be computer-aided dispatching (CAD), work related to financial services, and city court systems.

Those municipal court needs will be addressed when that city department moves into its new offices in the public safety facility in early 2020.

Spencer said the evaluation showed citywide systems did not meet current demands for services or reporting; operating systems were obsolete or needed to be upgraded; software systems critical to city operations were rapidly approaching the end of their life; de-support notifications had been issued for back-end systems; and technical projects identified in 2017 had not been completed.