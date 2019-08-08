City councilman to face trial

A Lawton city councilman accused of embezzling $6,000 through the “Think Lawton” group will go to trial.

Ward 3 City Councilman Caleb Davis, 37, is scheduled to begin trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 before Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.

Davis is accused of a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement. The crime is punishable by up to one year in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Davis pleaded not guilty to the allegation during an April 24 court appearance before Special District Judge Grant Shepard. He has been free on a $1,000 own recognizance bond.

The allegations against Davis stem from an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) probe that began in September 2018. Davis is accused of misappropriating a $6,000 check donation to “Think Lawton,” which identifies him as being its administrator and moderator.

The donation, a check from Ashley and Preston Gates of Lawton, was designated to assist the City Council campaigns of candidates Sean Fortebaugh, Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, Ward 7; and Randy Warren, Ward 8; with $6,000 to be divided evenly among them.

According to the court affidavit, an OSBI agent studying the Candidate Committee Contributions and Expenditures found no contributions and expenditures for “Think Lawton” went to Fortenbaugh and Johnson. Warren reported that “Think Lawton” contributed goods/services described as “palm cards” with a value of $900 and contributed goods/services described as “advertising” with a value of $500. Also, Warren reported a general expenditure was made to “Think Lawton” for $800 for “consulting,” according to the affidavit.