City council rejects location for mass transit center

The City Council sent city staff back to the drawing board Tuesday to find another location for a new mass transit transfer center.

Council members, acting in their capacity as the City Transit Trust, had been asked to approve conceptual designs for that transfer center, then give engineering consultant Guernsey permission to begin construction designs for a transfer center in downtown Lawton and a transit hub in northwest Lawton. The transfer center has been planned for the site of what is now Lawton Police Department after that building is vacated when police move to the new public safety facility in early 2020.

Both the transfer center and the transit hub are part of a modernization effort for LATS, the city’s mass transit system, which operates essentially as it was designed when it began in 2002. Recent studies have made suggestions for route changes, to include some smaller routes in west Lawton, potentially new routes and a new indoor/outdoor transfer center. The city used federal grants to explore its mass transit options and has been working on the plan to change routes and build a transfer center since December 2017.