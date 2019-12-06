City Council OKs utility rate increase

It’s official: utility rates for City of Lawton customers will be going up July 1 as part of next year’s budget agreement.

The City Council, acting in its capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, approved the 2.1 percent increase Tuesday, action they ratified during the council portion of the meeting. The action came during an uncommonly light agenda that drew about 50 minutes of activity in open session, then stretched into slightly more than three hours in executive session.

That executive session held only two items: an update on contract negotiations for the 2019-2020 year with the city fire union, and a semi-annual review of the employment agreement of long-time City Attorney Frank Jensen, with the notation that the discussion would include “performance, continued or discontinuing of employment, resolve employment contractual issues, conditions of employment, retirement and/or contractural terms....” No action was taken on either item when the council returned to open session.