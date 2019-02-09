City Council to meet in special session this week

City Council members will meet in special session today to continue discussions on a proposal to extend two city sales tax programs to fund additional projects.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. It is the first of two meetings open to council members this week. Thursday, council members have been invited to meet with members of the Parks and Recreation Commission to discuss projects that board wants considered for the Capital Improvements Programs.