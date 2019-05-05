CIPs funding road work in city

City of Lawton officials are winding down a long-awaited arterial project in east Lawton and hoping to close one in west Lawton this summer, even as they make plans to launch work on a new west Lawton arterial.

Southeast 45th Street, an $8.32 million project awarded to Allen Contractors in September 2017, is down to the final closing details, Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said Thursday.

City engineers told the city’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP) citizens watchdog committee that the project has been essentially complete for weeks, as the contractor worked on “punch list” items.