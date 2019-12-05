CIP work includes pedestrian bridge for East Gore Boulevard

Construction plans are continuing on a pedestrian bridge to cross Interstate 44, while contractors also are continuing work to build the city’s largest improvement project: the public safety facility.

The work is part of a series of projects funded through the city’s Capital Improvements Programs, which use sales taxes and some ad valorem revenue to tackle improvements ranging from roads and bridges to sewer lines and water wells.

East Gore Boulevard is the access point for two major projects that will affect traffic: the public safety facility and a pedestrian bridge.