Church celebrates 100th anniversary in Lawton

Galilee Missionary Baptist Church celebrated a century of testimony in Lawton, ending with a celebratory march and balloon release on Sunday.

The church, at No. 7 NE Rev. L.K. Jones Ave. just north of the Patterson Community Center, is the last of many churches that once thrived in the historically black neighborhood. Founded April 15, 1919, it has been on its current site since 1931, according to the church’s official history.

The celebration began last week with a revival in which Bethlehem Baptist Church and Greater Galilee Baptist Church participated, according to Dr. Cheryl Monts, chair of the centennial program committee that also included Katherine Gooden and Shirley Williams. There was also a banquet Saturday evening.