Chief of ADA receives his first star

Fri, 11/30/2018 - 1:28am Mitch Meador

The commandant of the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School and chief of the ADA branch became the Army’s newest brigadier general at a promotion ceremony here Thursday.

Pinning on Brig. Gen. Brian W. Gibson’s first star was Lt. Gen. James Dickinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala.

Dickinson recalled that when Gibson was with 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss, Texas, he was forward-deployed in theater.

“Brian spent a few months over there, and I can remember the phone call very clearly where he called back and said, ‘Hey, sir, you know I am taking the 69th ADA Brigade command, and I’m going to do that here in theater, and I’ve already been here 12 months or so.

