Chemical agent found in apartment

New information revealed in an unsealed FBI search warrant includes information that investigators discovered a potentially deadly chemical agent in a west Lawton apartment.

The warrant, filed by the FBI on Jan. 31, allowed investigators to enter the apartment of Phillip James Heath at 7002 SW Green Terrace Boulevard for the collection of evidence after Lawton police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Disposal Unit discovered numerous chemicals and components during a Jan. 30 incident.

According to the criminal complaints filed in Comanche County and the Western District U.S. District Court, police were first called at 1:56 a.m. to the home on a domestic disturbance report. After dealing with the domestic situation, police went into the apartment to serve a drug-related search warrant and found detonating cord along with several unknown chemicals. Some chemicals had labels, others didn’t. Some of the chemicals found in the apartment could have been used for creating improvised explosive devices, according to the warrant.

Investigators also stated that evidence was found that Heath had researched how to make explosive devices on the internet, however, no operational devices were found inside the apartment.