Chaplains are pillars of faith on the battlefield

In 2006, three years after the initial invasion of Iraq and a few months before the trial and execution of its former leader, Saddam Hussein, Col. Jimmy Nicholas was serving as a chaplain with the 101st Airborne Division stationed at Camp Striker near the Victory Base Complex in Baghdad.

Much of his time in those days was spent in the fields, side by side with his fellow soldiers; with a 75-pound rucksack on his back and decked out in full combat gear, the only thing he didn’t carry was a rifle.

He might spend a day with Charlie Battery, on the front lines, only to rotate to Alpha Battery the next day on patrol in the back streets of Baghdad. Mile after mile, where they went, he followed. Sweating in the desert heat, sleeping on the ground and conducting church services out of the back of a flatbed truck—or wherever else was convenient.

War does not follow a schedule. Waiting until Sunday to hold services could be too late. So Nicholas, and other chaplains in the military, take what they can get.