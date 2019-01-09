Changes made to paper

You might notice a few changes to your Sunday Constitution today.

For starters, we have brought the mountains back to our logo. We realize the attachment southwest Oklahomans have to the Wichita Mountains.

The mountains are inextricably linked to who we are. They speak to our past when Native American tribes had free roam of the prairie. They speak to our present as we enjoy their beauty and recreational opportunities. They also speak to our future as generations more of southwest Oklahomans will enjoy them.

We have also made a few more changes.

Beginning today, Glen Brockenbush will be our Sports Editor. He will continue to bring you the superb coverage you are accustomed to when reading our Sports section.

He will be joined by longtime Sports Editor Joey Goodman, who has been coaxed out of retirement. Joey will work part time covering high school football and his beloved Oklahoma State Cowboys as well as writing a Sunday column.