Change in school times expected to lessen problems with late buses

The Lawton Board of Education has set new school start times for students when the 2019-2020 school year begins Friday, meaning secondary students will start a littler earlier.

The decision, made this summer after weeks of discussion, is a means of lessening the number of late bus arrivals and drop offs, former Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis said. The formal start and end times came as the board put the final approval on the school hours and school days policies for the new school year, revisions that make high school and middle school students start and end school earlier, while elementary students will start and end school 10 minutes later.

The new policies set the school starting and ending times for high school students 10 minutes earlier, or starting at 7:35 a.m. and ending at 2:25 p.m. (the times had been 7:45 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.); for middle school students, 5 minutes earlier, or starting at 8:25 a.m. and ending at 3:10 p.m. (the times had been 8:30 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.); and for elementary students, stating at 9:10 a.m. and ending at 3:55 p.m. (the times had been 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.). The starting and ending times for Learning Tree Academy will remain the same: 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

District officials have said the change is necessary to provide more time between the three bus route schedules that operate for each school level. Under the existing system, high school students are picked up and delivered first, followed by middle school students, then elementary students.

LPS Transportation Director Trae Koch said that because there often wasn’t enough time between routes last school year, there had been a problem with late buses — a problem he and other administrators expected to continue or worsen this school year unless the time change was made. In the 2018-2019 school year, there were 771 late morning buses and 1,003 late afternoon buses, Koch said.