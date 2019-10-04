Chambers first state student to receive computing award

A Lawton woman is the first Oklahoma student to be recognized with a national computing award.

Hope Chambers won the National Center for Women in Information Technology (NCWIT) Award for Aspirations in Computing for 2019. She was one of only 40 high school women selected from more than 4,300 applicants nationwide for the honor, after winning honorable mention in 2018. She was a National Center for Women in Information Technology Oklahoma State Winner in 2018 and 2017.

Chambers, who has a long track record of involvement in science and computing endeavors, is a concurrent student at Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University.

The award is designed to recognize high school women for their computing-related achievements and interests. Selection of winners is based on aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, as demonstrated by computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and plans for post-secondary education.