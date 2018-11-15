Chamber partners with museums for 'Step Into The Past'

Before getting completely wrapped up in holiday spirit, Lawtonians will get the chance to take a step through history on Saturday.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Museum of the Great Plains, the General Tommy Franks Leadership Mobile Museum and the Comanche National Museum and Cultural Center to present “Frontier Days: Step Into The Past”, an event which will showcase unique exhibits, artifacts and lessons highlighting the historic — and possibly even prehistoric — past of Lawton and Comanche County.

The event is from 2-5 p.m., before the annual Christmas parade, and is free to the public.