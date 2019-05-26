Chamber on the Move set to extend Ware experience

With the success of Ware on C, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is giving the public another opportunity to explore local vendors and

The Chamber will host Chamber on the Move, an offshoot of Ware on C, in the parking lot of Westside Ace Hardware, 67th Street and Cache Road, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chamber Communications Manager Brandi Sims said the city wanted to capture the block party vibe of Ware on C, but wanted to accommodate those who maybe had not been able to go, whether because of location or time of day/week.

“We wanted to create an event for everyone, something that’s local to them,” Sims said. “It’s our way to take Ware on C and put it in a new location.”

The event will be similar to Ware on C, with food trucks and vendors providing a downtown feel. One of the main differences, Sims said, is Chamber on the Move will be “more focused on family activities”. She said there will be more activities geared toward children, and said that pets are welcome. As always, admission for the public is free.

As of Friday, about 30 vendors were confirmed for the event, though Sims said the Chamber is “always looking for more”. Chamber members can be a vendor at no cost, non-members can register for $25.