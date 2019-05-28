Ceremonies around the area honored those that paid the ultimate price for our country

Memorial Day kicked off with a ceremony at Fort Sill National Cemetery presented by America’s Veteran Supporters (AVS).

“As I look out into the beautiful setting of Fort Sill National Cemetery, I am humbly reminded of the lives and sacrifices of both the living and the dead. As America celebrates Memorial Day we pay tribute to those who have given their lives and the history of our country’s wars and many conflicts,” guest speaker Bruce Dwyer said.

“We have now faced and still face both Islamic terrorism and a mild renewing of the Cold War,” he said. “People in many other countries aren’t blessed with our stability and freedoms which we hold so dear. Regrettably, far too often, we seem to take for granted what we have.”