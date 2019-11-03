Ceremonial beam completes stage of development of Fort Sill Apache Casino Hotel

Monday proved to be a moment a long time coming for the Apache Casino Hotel.

With the placement of a ceremonial beam in the rafters between the casino and hotel, 2315 E. Gore, a milestone in the construction of the structure was marked. General Manager Lynn Ray said that the long-term project has overcome short delays over its two years of construction.

“We’ve reached the top,” Ray said. “It’s a big milestone.”

The casino has been recognized for over 12 years for its color-changing tent housing the whole of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe’s gaming operations.