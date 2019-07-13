Central Middle Spanish teacher immerses herself in language on Cuban visit

A Central Middle School teacher discovered a renewed love of the spanish language after a visit to Cuba as part of a teacher immersion program.

Denise Aguilar has taught a mixture of classes for the last 20 years — among them a recurring spanish class. It had been seven years since she had last taught the foreign language before picking it back up again last fall. When she was notified she would get to teach spanish again for the 2018-19 school year, she was excited — but also nervous.

“I taught beginning level for so long and that was great, but I didn’t reach the level I wanted to or should have,” Aguilar said. “Not teaching for seven years, it’s true: if you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Plenty confident in her ability to read and write spanish, Aguilar was less confident about her ability to speak fluently. She wanted to hone that talent and to become a more confident and able spanish speaker. So when she discovered the WorldStrides Aventura Cultural Teacher Immersion program last August, she immediately reached out to program director Tom Alsop for more information. She never heard anything back. So she kept on teaching as normal.