Central High adds pumpkin contest to fall carnival

If you sense a crisp in the air, it might be coming from Marlow.

The annual Central High Fall Carnival will celebrate the start of the new season Tuesday night at the school’s ag building and football field.

New this year is a pumpkin-decorating contest for students in sixth grade and under. One entry is permitted per student, and the pumpkin’s shell can not be punctured or carved. Contest entries are due by 6 p.m. at the east end of the football field along the fence.