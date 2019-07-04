Central Fire Station added to Register in 2016

With Lawton a fast-growing community in the middle of a prairie where fire was a constant threat, it was evident that the city desperately needed a separate fire station with modern equipment.

Fire had destroyed two city blocks along D Avenue (1902), a hardware store (1902), a bucket brigade had saved the city from destruction by a prairie fire from the Wichita Mountains (1904) and a devastating fire destroyed the 9-month-old First Christian Church (1930). Plus innumerable small fires over these years. Now the fire department was housed in City Hall, a red brick building on 4th Street that also housed the city offices and the police department. Something had to be done.