Central FCA students gather to pray ‘round the flagpole

For a few minutes Wednesday morning, the base of the three flagpoles outside Central Middle School transformed into a place of prayer and worship for about 50 students and a handful of teachers and community volunteers.

“We know most of these students don’t have home churches, so this is where they come to be fed with the word of God,” said Ashlee Leighow, CMS special education department chair.

Simultaneously, students around the world gathered to pray as part of the annual See You at the Pole event. The event is part of the Global Week of Student Prayer, which started Sunday and runs through Saturday. Throughout the week, public, private and home-school students pray in unique ways and places and even launch on-campus Bible clubs.

Wednesday morning’s gathering was organized by members of the CMS Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), a group Leighow said has a profound impact on the lives of many CMS students.

“They go from students who don’t know they’re loved to having relationships with Jesus and seeing their lives transformed,” said Leighow, who has served for 12 years as CMS FCA sponsor, alongside LPS Police Officer Lin Newton and CMS seventh-grade counselor Jerry Slawson.

Throughout the year, Slawson said the students visit veteran’s organizations and nursing homes to entertain local seniors and pass out care packages. They also participate in events with FCA groups from across the region, like Fields of Faith, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Cameron University.

During the school year, FCA students meet weekly to pray, share verses from the Bible and encourage each other. Once a year, they meet very publicly in front of the school, around the flagpoles.