CenterPoint donates laptop computers to city

A technology donation from CenterPoint Energy is allowing City of Lawton leadership to continue to advance a mission of digital transformation, city officials said.

The donation, valued at more than $20,000, includes 220 ruggedized laptops and 144 swivel mounts, which were delivered to City Information Technology staff recently. The City Council accepted and acknowledged the donation at its March 12 meeting.

“Our team is grateful for the partnership, support and generous donation from CenterPoint Energy,” said Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska, who worked on the city’s behalf to coordinate the donation. “These types of community-minded initiatives by area businesses set Lawton apart.”

The laptops will be used by various divisions within the city for field work duties, off-site training, community outreach and mobile resources for public service. Lawton Police Department will receive nearly half of the laptops for patrol purposes.