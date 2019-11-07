Cartmell assumes duties at refuge

Zach Cartmell has assumed the duties of supervisory facilities operations specialist for the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Refuge Manager David Farmer has announced.

This is a new position for the refuge, Farmer said. Cartmell will be in charge of the maintenance program on the refuge, along with deferred maintenance and larger projects across the refuge and all the refuges in Oklahoma and north Texas.

“We’ve kind of gone through a little bit of realigning how we operate the facilities program here … to get more bang for the buck and be more effective, especially when it comes to our complex larger-scale projects. This individual will be kind of behind the scenes, keeping those things running while also keeping the day-to-day operations flowing through our maintenance program,” Farmer said.