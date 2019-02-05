Carolina Comics to celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday

Free Comic Book Day is near.

The annual celebration of everything that is comics will return for its 18th year Saturday. Local comic book destination Carolina Comics, 305 SW C, will join in the fun for its 14th year when doors open at 11 a.m. You might want to arrive beforehand, though.

“We’re hoping it’s lined up down the block,” said co-owner Greg Edwards. “Last year, they were lined up all the way to Subway.”

Attendants will get their limited choice from a selection of 51 free comics spanning all sorts of franchises from Marvel heavy-hitters “The Avengers” and “Spider-Man” to pop culture franchises like “Doctor Who” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” to more obscure independent lines like “Bloodshot.” There’s a little something for everyone — whether they’re interested in cape adventures or more obscure stories — all in an attempt to introduce more people to the wonderful world of comics.

“It’s getting people introduced to the art and storytelling that goes behind it,” said Karen Edwards, co-owner. “People see it on the big screen all the time, but actually opening a book and seeing the history behind the characters is something special.”