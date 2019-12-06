Career camp prepares middle school students for future career paths

More than 100 middle school students took the next step in discovering their future profession this week at the Great Plains Technology Center’s Career Connections summer camp.

The students will spend the week learning about skills and careers in fields relating to carpentry, software and game design, STEM and more. The wide range of camp offerings is designed to facilitate career options for scientific and mathematical opportunities and more creative fields. One could think it might be too early for middle school students to worry about their future careers, but that’s not the case, said Kristy Barnett, camp facilitator.

“You have to plant that seed early,” she said. “With anything related to STEM, they have to get a start as soon as they can to get that track ready and built ahead of them. If they’re struggling in a particular math or science area, then this is the chance for them to learn what they need to focus on to get better.”

Sixth-grade student Eesha Katta joined the solar and wind energy engineering camp this week. As part of the activities, they were tasked to design and build a hydraulic lift. Their camp leader gave them a few basic guidelines, but encouraged the students to use the internet and other resources to learn the best ways to build such a device.