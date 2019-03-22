Car hits wheelchair during assault

Police are investigating a Sunday morning rolling domestic incident as an assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill.

LPD Officer Nathan Ronan reported being called around 9 a.m. to a home in the 100 block Northeast English Street regarding a disturbance. He met with a man in a wheelchair who said he and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal argument about prescription medication.

When the argument moved outside and into the driveway, the man said his girlfriend got into his car and began driving through the front yard. The man said he was sitting in the driveway when she turned the car towards him and struck him with it, according to the report. The impact caused the man to fall from his wheelchair, Ronan reported. The woman then fled in the car.