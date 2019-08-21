Car crashes, burns into Lawton home

A medical issue caused a driver to crash into a northwest Lawton home Friday afternoon.

First responders were called around 12:40 p.m. to a home at 1614 NW 38th Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. Police arrived and found a black Chevrolet Sonic had struck a carport and then run into the home.

“The driver of the Sonic suffered a medical episode which caused him to get into the accident,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. “After striking the home, the car caught fire and was shortly put out by the Lawton Fire Department.”