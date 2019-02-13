Cameron University will offer therapist workshop

Residents of Southwest Oklahoma who are interested in learning about becoming a Licensed Marital and Family Therapist (LMFT) or a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) are invited to attend Cameron University’s “CU Be A Therapist” workshop on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Cameron Psychology Clinic, 2202 NW Ferris. There is no charge to attend, and dinner will be provided to those who pre-register. To register online, go to www.cameron.edu/cubeatherapist and click on “Register” in the last paragraph.

“Those who choose to become LPCs and LMFTs enjoy a rewarding and satisfying career,” says Dr. Jennifer Dennis, Dean, Cameron University School of Graduate and Professional Studies. “These two distinct counseling fields allow practitioners to focus on the areas of interest where they can most help individuals and/or families in need. According to the National Alliance for Mental Illness, one in four adults in the U.S. experiences mental health issues each year, establishing a growing need for professionals who offer behavioral health services.”