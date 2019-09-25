Cameron University to present Disability Awareness Resource Fair

Cameron University will present the 12th Annual Disability Awareness Resource Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the lobby of the McMahon Centennial Complex on the Cameron campus.

The event is open to the public at no charge.

The Disability Awareness Resource Fair will inform participants about services and resources available on campus and in the community for persons with disabilities.

Participating organizations that provide services and support to those with disabilities will be present to share information and answer questions. Cameron’s annual disability awareness event is an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and members of the community to gain an understanding what services and resources are available to assist and support individuals with a disability.