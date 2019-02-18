Cameron University to present CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM Conference

Cameron University will present CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM, a conference aimed at strengthening the leadership skills of women in southwest Oklahoma, on Thursday, February 21. The keynote address will be presented cognitive scientist and author Dr. Theresa Huston. The program is open to the public at no cost and takes place in the McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex. Registration starts at 5 p.m.

A cognitive scientist at Seattle University, Huston is looking to change the conversation about women as decision-makers. Her latest book, “How Women Decide: What’s True, What’s Not, and What Strategies Spark the Best Choices,” debunks popular negative stereotypes about women as decision-makers. The New York Times Book Review refers to it as “required reading on Wall Street, where male-dominated thinking has caused so many problems.”