Cameron University continuing construction projects for renovations

Cameron University’s plans for the 2019-2020 school year include construction projects that are helping the campus provide better educational opportunities for students and better work space for staff.

Those upgrades, touched on the in 2019-2020 budget that will guide the school year that begins July 1, are among the goals cited in Plan 2023: Ambitious Goals for Growth, Innovation and Engagement. Cameron President John McArthur said the goals are among the criteria he and his administrators use to make budget decisions, including the $45.98 million budget recently approved by Cameron’s governing board, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

The budget now will be submitted to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for final approval.

One of the key goals for Cameron is “renovate and refresh existing facilities and technologies” to meet student needs, and a series of construction projects — some under way, some ready to break ground — are keyed into the coming school year.

Facility changes include plans to upgrade Conwill Hall so the 1952-era facility confirms to the Americans With Disabilities Act, meaning it will be more accessible to those with limited mobility. In addition to an elevator for the two-story building and ADA-compliant restrooms to be contained in a two-floor addition on the building’s west side, the work will include renovation of the building’s office space.

McArthur said that once renovations are completed, Conwill Hall will become the home of the Social Sciences Department.