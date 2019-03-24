Cameron University begins early course registration for Summer and Fall 2019 semesters on March 26

Priority registration for the Summer and Fall 2019 semesters at Cameron University begins on Tuesday.

On that day, graduate students, seniors and Honors program students can officially register for classes. Priority registration continues on Wednesday for juniors, Thursday for sophomores and Friday for freshmen. All students may register for courses beginning Monday, April 1. A listing of courses available for each semester can be accessed through the student’s Aggie Access account as well as on the Cameron University website at http://www.cameron.edu/info/schedules.

“Students who need to build a class schedule that works around job and other commitments should take advantage of priority enrollment,” said Jerrett Phillips, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success. “We find that some students wait until the current semester ends before enrolling for summer or fall classes and are then dismayed to find that the sections they hoped for are already full. They can usually avoid that situation by enrolling as soon as their applicable enrollment period opens.”

Students who have already been admitted and who are degree seeking should utilize DegreeWorks to determine what classes are needed for degree completion, as well as meet with their designated academic adviser. First-time students and new transfer students at the Lawton campus should contact the Academic Advising Center at 580-581-6741 to schedule an appointment. Students attending CU-Duncan should call 580-581-5950 for assistance with course registration. All other degree seeking students needing help with course selection should visit their AggieAccess account to identify their academic advisor. If students know the courses needed for the summer and/or fall semester and have a valid PIN, they can register online on the appropriate date. All non-degree seeking students should visit the Registrar’s Office to register for classes.

Students who wish to complete a bachelor’s degree in four years should complete 30 credit hours per year.