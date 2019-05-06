Cameron Army ROTC cadets commissioned as second lieutenants

Cadets from Cameron University’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program were commissioned as second lieutenants during a ceremony held at in the Cameron University Theatre in May.

Second Lt. Brandon M. Crisp, Elgin, has been recognized as a Distinguished Military Student. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a minor in Military Science. Crisp has been commissioned as an active duty officer, branch detailed to the Chemical Corps from his basic branch of Military Intelligence.

Second Lt. Laura A. LeForge, Lawton, joins the Cameron University Class of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies. Recognized as CU’s top senior cadet with the George C. Marshall Award, she has been commissioned to the Transportation Corps.

Second Lt. Austin D. Martin, Lawton, has been commissioned into the Field Artillery of the Oklahoma National Guard. He graduates with a Bachelor of Arts in History with a minor in Military Science.

Second Lt. Tristan L. McLaughlin, Cache, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a minor in Military Science. He has been commissioned as an active duty officer in the Military Police.

Second Lt. Nicholas O. Meaux, Copperas Cove, Texas, has been commissioned to the Aviation branch. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a concentration in Health Profession.