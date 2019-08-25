Called to compassion

Louise Harris, the Head Chaplain for Southwestern Medical Center, didn’t have much direct experience with the chaplaincy growing up. Harris was raised Catholic but became a nondenominational convert as a young adult. All she understood of chaplains, until recently, she learned from her father.

“My father was in the military, and the military was very prejudice back then. They had the black infantry and they had the white infantry. But the chaplains saw no color,” Harris said. “My father, he’s passed on now, but he would tell us that these chaplains were what kept them going. When he was in Korea, the chaplains would jump into the foxholes and pray with them. They would put their lives on the line just to pray for these men.”

Harris’ father served 24 years in the U.S. Army. Harris herself was born on Fort Sill, though she was raised in California. Harris married her husband, himself an Army recruit, at 20. The young couple left California when her husband was stationed in Germany.It was while she was in Germany that she had her first encounter with what she calls “holiness” church.

“I met a few people and started going to a nondenominational church,” Harris said. “I don’t know how to say it, but when you get out from the cover of your parents you start thinking for yourself a little bit. My mother and father raised us in the Catholic faith. And even though they weren’t strict people, I was Catholic because that’s how I was raised. But in Germany I started visiting other churches.”

In her new church home, Harris became an Usher. After she and her husband returned to the states, moving to Lawton in 1989, Harris found another nondenominational church where she began Deacon training. Eventually she became a Deaconess, an Evangelist and an ordained Minister under the umbrella of the Apostolic calling.