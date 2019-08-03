Californians charged with drug, child neglect

A man and woman from California found their dream turn into a nightmare after a traffic stop led to their arrest for allegations of having a large amount of marijuana and children with them.

Melvin Eugene Jordan, 50, and Colleen Sue Fescher, 39, both of Los Angeles, Calif., each made initial appearances Tuesday in Caddo County District Court, court records indicate.

Jordan was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute after former conviction of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a prior first-degree murder conviction from January 1992 in Los Angeles County, Calif, where he received a 25 year sentence, according to records. He faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

Fescher was charged with felony counts of child neglect, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The child neglect charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

The pair were arrested by Anadarko Police on Saturday morning following a traffic stop instigated after their vehicle turned east into westbound traffic on West Central Boulevard. The driver, Jordan, pulled over and tried to approach the police but was instructed to get back inside his car, according to the affidavit.