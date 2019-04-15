Burk new human resources director

Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk has been appointed the City of Lawton’s new human resources director.

Burk accepted the position (which has been vacant since the departure of Warren Wick in early March) last week, and will begin his new role toward the end of April. Burk has completed 27 years of service with Lawton Fire Department and will retire from the Oklahoma Fire Service as he steps into his new position.

“My position at the fire department prepared me in so many ways for this upcoming role,” Burk said.