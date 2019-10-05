Burgess recognized by OU regents

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents honored former regent Bill W. Burgess Jr. Thursday.

Burgess, who died in February, was a native Lawtonian, attorney, local and state civic leader, and businessman who had served on the board of regents for the University of Oklahoma, as well as serving two, nine-year terms on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. The OU Board of Regents is the governing body for Cameron University.

The resolution, presented Thursday during the OU regents’ May meeting, was ratified by the full board after being presented by Dr. Leslie J. Rainbold-Forbes, regent chair. Burgess was appointed to the OU Board of Regents by former Gov. Mary Fallin in 2014, where he served until his death. The document noted Burgess’ varied background of service, including the notation he had served OU “with distinction and dedication for five years before his untimely death.”