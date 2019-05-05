Burgess honored at Cameron graduation

Saturday’s commencement ceremony in Cameron Stadium was just type of event Bill Burgess Jr. loved to be at. It showed the university at its best and celebrated hundreds of success stories, all of them tied to his beloved Cameron.

Burgess — Cameron graduate, longtime supporter and a regent for the university’s board of regents — died Feb. 8 at the age of 62, but he was at the 2019 commencement in spirit.

Burgess’ crimson regent academic regalia was draped over an empty chair on the stage, and Cameron President John McArthur made a special presentation to Burgess’ children, Bradley and Beverly, to begin the ceremony.

Burgess, a native Lawtonian, was student body president at Cameron and a member of the debate team. He went on to earn a law degree and to become an entrepreneur, whose business interests included software engineering and, until last year, The Lawton Constitution. He served 18 years as a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He also served as civilian aide to the secretary of the Army.