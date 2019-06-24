Budget capital outlay

Found funding is allowing the City of Lawton to almost double its capital outlay expenditures for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The money, “found” after members of the Finance Department did a systematic analysis of all city funds, is helping the next fiscal year’s budget total $9.34 million more than the existing budget year.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is capital outlay, the designation given to the accounts that pay for equipment and vehicles, meaning expenditures as varied as computers for city offices and a $575,000 pumper truck for Lawton Fire Department.