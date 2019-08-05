Brown named to State Career Tech Board

State Sen. John Michael Montgomery said he was very gratified by the full Senate’s recent approval of Michael Brown, of Lawton, to serve on the State Board of Career and Technology Education. Brown was nominated by Gov. Kevin Stitt, and his confirmation was carried in committee and on the floor by Montgomery.

“I was proud to carry Michael Brown’s nomination through the confirmation process,” said Montgomery, R-Lawton. “He has a long record of community service and leadership here in Lawton, and I know he will do an excellent job on the State Board for Career and Technology.”

A resident of Lawton for 35 years, Brown is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and is the owner and president of CDBL, Inc. In addition to his extensive background in business, Brown served two terms as a member of Lawton’s City Council, representing Ward 2 and served as Mayor Pro Tempore for two years. He’s also served in numerous civic organizations. He’s a graduate of Leadership Lawton/Fort Sill and Leadership Oklahoma, and has served on the Cameron University Foundation Board of Governors as well as the Oklahoma State University Foundation Board of Governors.