Brown keeps Red Kettle tradition going

It is as much a staple of holiday scenery as tinsel and obnoxious inflatable reindeer.

However, there’s more to the Salvation Army Red Kettles than just donating your spare change. There’s a human being ringing that bell, who stands there, regardless of weather, regardless of whether you donate or not. But the sound of those bells is not meant to make us feel guilty. Rather, it is meant to remind us of the spirit of giving around the holidays.

It is a sound Eiiko Brown has been hearing for about as long as she can remember.