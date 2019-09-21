Breakfast will benefit Winter Wishes

The Masonic Lodge in Elgin and Elgin Middle School Winter Wishes program will hold a breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. today at the Masonic Lodge across from Elgin Town Hall.

A donation of $5 is requested. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, tater tots, pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy. Juice, coffee and milk will be available.

The Winter Wishes program allows students to make two wishes — one for another student and one for the community. Funds raised at the breakfast will be used to purchase items to fulfill the wishes.