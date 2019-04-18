Box cutter and burglary leave Lawton woman victimized

A woman returning home Tuesday morning found a stranger inside and ended up injured by a box cutter wielded by a burglar.

LPD Sgt. David Kamont reported being called to an assault shortly before 8:30 a.m. at a camper in the backyard of 2112 SW A. He made contact with a woman who said she’d arrived home around 4 a.m. and had found a black man inside her trailer.

The woman said she had seen the man before but only knew him as “Mike.” According to the report, the woman confronted the man and he attacked her with a box cutter, slicing her on the left side of the neck and on the right side of the chest.

Injured, the woman said she went to a friend’s house and didn’t return until shortly after 8 a.m., only to find the man was still inside the camper. The woman ran to a nearby house and yelled for them to call police and, she said, the man walked away south on 21st Street with four bags in hand.